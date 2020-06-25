All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS
546 Barnett Ave
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

546 Barnett Ave

546 Barnett Ave · No Longer Available
Location

546 Barnett Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
Riverview

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Apts. in KCK for Rent! - *Move In Special- HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT*

This property is moments from Interstate 70 and a short drive from the heart of Kansas City. APPLIANCES and WATER included. Schedule a time to view this property today and make it your next residence! No smoking inside of units. Pets OK with extra pet deposit.

Grant Elementary- Rosedale Middle- J C Harmon High

Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no extensive criminal history, proof of net income at least 3X rental amount,

Applications can be found at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE3765558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Barnett Ave have any available units?
546 Barnett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 546 Barnett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
546 Barnett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Barnett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 Barnett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 546 Barnett Ave offer parking?
No, 546 Barnett Ave does not offer parking.
Does 546 Barnett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 Barnett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Barnett Ave have a pool?
No, 546 Barnett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 546 Barnett Ave have accessible units?
No, 546 Barnett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Barnett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 Barnett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 546 Barnett Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 546 Barnett Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
