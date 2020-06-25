546 Barnett Ave

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom Apts. in KCK for Rent! - *Move In Special- HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT*



This property is moments from Interstate 70 and a short drive from the heart of Kansas City. APPLIANCES and WATER included. Schedule a time to view this property today and make it your next residence! No smoking inside of units. Pets OK with extra pet deposit.



Grant Elementary- Rosedale Middle- J C Harmon High



Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no extensive criminal history, proof of net income at least 3X rental amount,



Applications can be found at www.rentkc.net



(RLNE3765558)