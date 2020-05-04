All apartments in Kansas City
4703 Nebraska Avenue
4703 Nebraska Avenue

4703 Nebraska Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4703 Nebraska Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit has all new carpet along with fresh paint! Newly re-done kitchen including new cabinets & counter-tops! Bathroom has been up-graded as well.
Large family area and separate utility room for a washer and dryer.
Very easy access to I-70 and 635!

No Vouchers (Sect. 8) Accepted at this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $825, Available 1/28/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Nebraska Avenue have any available units?
4703 Nebraska Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4703 Nebraska Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Nebraska Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Nebraska Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4703 Nebraska Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4703 Nebraska Avenue offer parking?
No, 4703 Nebraska Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4703 Nebraska Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4703 Nebraska Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Nebraska Avenue have a pool?
No, 4703 Nebraska Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4703 Nebraska Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4703 Nebraska Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Nebraska Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 Nebraska Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4703 Nebraska Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4703 Nebraska Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
