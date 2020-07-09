All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
4517 Francis Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

4517 Francis Street

4517 Francis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4517 Francis Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/839560308a ---- This 2-story house in West Plaza has great curb appeal and charming touches throughout. You\'ll love the abundance of cabinets in the kitchen with a breakfast bar for extra seating along with a dining room! We love the covered front porch and covered back deck for spending time outside. The full basement is great for storage as well as the walk-in closet in the master bedroom and one and a half baths is great for families or roommates. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 Francis Street have any available units?
4517 Francis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 Francis Street have?
Some of 4517 Francis Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Francis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Francis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Francis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4517 Francis Street is pet friendly.
Does 4517 Francis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4517 Francis Street offers parking.
Does 4517 Francis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 Francis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Francis Street have a pool?
No, 4517 Francis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4517 Francis Street have accessible units?
No, 4517 Francis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 Francis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4517 Francis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

