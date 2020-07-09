4517 Francis Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/839560308a ---- This 2-story house in West Plaza has great curb appeal and charming touches throughout. You\'ll love the abundance of cabinets in the kitchen with a breakfast bar for extra seating along with a dining room! We love the covered front porch and covered back deck for spending time outside. The full basement is great for storage as well as the walk-in closet in the master bedroom and one and a half baths is great for families or roommates. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!