4408 State line Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage google fiber

Two bedroom house near KU Medical Center& Plaza - Property Id: 181620



This two bedroom house was completely remodelled down to the studs in 2015. It is a 2 bedroom one bath house with a detached garage and off street parking. It has a custom kitchen and granite countertops. It comes furnished with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and michrowave. Also, has a laundry room with a washer and dryer. The floors are hardwood and it has natural oak trim. Google fiber is available and may still have a year of free google fiber left. It was free for first seven years and might have been installed in 2014.

No Dogs Allowed



