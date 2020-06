Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Another great listing from Torrine Hunter and Renters Warehouse. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! Great 2 BR 1 BA Duplex with partial finished basement. 1 Car garage, washer dryer connections, with nice sized front yard and easy access to highway. must have fair credit, make 3 times the rent and no evictions within the past 5 years. Tenant responsible for all utilities.