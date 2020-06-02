4340 Pearl Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

** MOVE IN SPECIAL- 1 MONTH FREE IF YOU TAKE POSSESSION BY JUNE!**



**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE**



Cute, newly remodeled bungalow located in a great, quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen, new bathroom, new driveway, new back porch and so much more. This house will move fast so don't miss out!



Pets allowed with separate pet deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard work.



**Additional homes available throughout the year. https://www.kuhospitalhomes.com/ for more information **

Newly renovated bungalow home located in Rosedale neighborhood. Minutes from KU Med, 39th Street, Plaza and Westport.