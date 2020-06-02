All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

4340 Pearl Street

4340 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

4340 Pearl Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
** MOVE IN SPECIAL- 1 MONTH FREE IF YOU TAKE POSSESSION BY JUNE!**

**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE**

Cute, newly remodeled bungalow located in a great, quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen, new bathroom, new driveway, new back porch and so much more. This house will move fast so don't miss out!

Pets allowed with separate pet deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard work.

**Additional homes available throughout the year. https://www.kuhospitalhomes.com/ for more information **
Newly renovated bungalow home located in Rosedale neighborhood. Minutes from KU Med, 39th Street, Plaza and Westport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Pearl Street have any available units?
4340 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4340 Pearl Street have?
Some of 4340 Pearl Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4340 Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 4340 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 4340 Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 4340 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 4340 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 4340 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 4340 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4340 Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.

