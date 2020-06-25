4138 Lloyd Street

Amenities

**ACTUAL ADDRESS 4138 LLOYD**

If you're looking for a cute house with a great yard, you've found it! Huge fenced back yard, perfect for pets. Great space for gatherings or hanging out. House features a spacious eat-in kitchen w/tile floor, vaulted ceilings & custom cabinets. Updated bath, 1st floor laundry w/stackable

washer & dryer included. Bay window in living room, den/office area on first floor, covered side porch, wide driveway. Google Fiber

installed and all appliances stay. Basement is easily accessible for great storage. Home is close to KU Med, Westport, Rosedale Park and many highways!

Home is currently occupied, so all showings will be in an open house format. Contact property manager for open house schedule.