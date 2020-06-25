All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4138 Lloyd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
4138 Lloyd Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:57 PM

4138 Lloyd Street

4138 Lloyd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4138 Lloyd Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
**ACTUAL ADDRESS 4138 LLOYD**
If you're looking for a cute house with a great yard, you've found it! Huge fenced back yard, perfect for pets. Great space for gatherings or hanging out. House features a spacious eat-in kitchen w/tile floor, vaulted ceilings & custom cabinets. Updated bath, 1st floor laundry w/stackable
washer & dryer included. Bay window in living room, den/office area on first floor, covered side porch, wide driveway. Google Fiber
installed and all appliances stay. Basement is easily accessible for great storage. Home is close to KU Med, Westport, Rosedale Park and many highways!
Home is currently occupied, so all showings will be in an open house format. Contact property manager for open house schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4138 Lloyd Street have any available units?
4138 Lloyd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4138 Lloyd Street have?
Some of 4138 Lloyd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4138 Lloyd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4138 Lloyd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4138 Lloyd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4138 Lloyd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4138 Lloyd Street offer parking?
No, 4138 Lloyd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4138 Lloyd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4138 Lloyd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4138 Lloyd Street have a pool?
No, 4138 Lloyd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4138 Lloyd Street have accessible units?
No, 4138 Lloyd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4138 Lloyd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4138 Lloyd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City