All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4107 Francis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
4107 Francis Street
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

4107 Francis Street

4107 Francis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4107 Francis Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location, location! et ready to fall in love with this remarkable Hanover Heights Colonial. Detailed remodel with all New Windows and Beautiful Hardwoods through-out. Remodeled kitchen: new cabinets, quartz countertops, pantry, new s/s appliances- New fridge will be installed before move in! Come see all the lovely details. Walking distance to KU Med, 39th St, Woodside, Westport and Plaza.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,790, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,790, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Francis Street have any available units?
4107 Francis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4107 Francis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Francis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Francis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 Francis Street is pet friendly.
Does 4107 Francis Street offer parking?
No, 4107 Francis Street does not offer parking.
Does 4107 Francis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Francis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Francis Street have a pool?
No, 4107 Francis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Francis Street have accessible units?
No, 4107 Francis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Francis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 Francis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4107 Francis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4107 Francis Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City