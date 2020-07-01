4107 Francis Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, location, location! et ready to fall in love with this remarkable Hanover Heights Colonial. Detailed remodel with all New Windows and Beautiful Hardwoods through-out. Remodeled kitchen: new cabinets, quartz countertops, pantry, new s/s appliances- New fridge will be installed before move in! Come see all the lovely details. Walking distance to KU Med, 39th St, Woodside, Westport and Plaza.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,790, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,790, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.