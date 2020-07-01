4107 Francis Street

Amenities
Location, location, location! et ready to fall in love with this remarkable Hanover Heights Colonial. Detailed remodel with all New Windows and Beautiful Hardwoods through-out. Remodeled kitchen: new cabinets, quartz countertops, pantry, new s/s appliances- New fridge will be installed before move in! Come see all the lovely details. Walking distance to KU Med, 39th St, Woodside, Westport and Plaza.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,790, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,790, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.