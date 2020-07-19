All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

3921 Springfield Street

3921 Springfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Springfield Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
KU MED STUDENTS AND STAFF - ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL!

Don't miss out on this roomy, newly remodeled bungalow, located in a great neighborhood only a quick walk to KU Med (for students and staff).

This house features a big driveway for multiple cars, a garage, a fully fenced back yard, new appliances, and fresh paint and new floors.

Washer/dryer included. Tenant pays for all utilities and handles all yard work. Pets allowed with separate non-refundable deposit and pet rent of $25 per pet, per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Springfield Street have any available units?
3921 Springfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Springfield Street have?
Some of 3921 Springfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Springfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Springfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Springfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 Springfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 3921 Springfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Springfield Street offers parking.
Does 3921 Springfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 Springfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Springfield Street have a pool?
No, 3921 Springfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Springfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3921 Springfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Springfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Springfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
