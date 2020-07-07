All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:35 AM

3713 Wood Ave

3713 Wood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3713 Wood Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Northwest

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled 4 bed 1.5 bath located in Kansas City KS. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Wood Ave have any available units?
3713 Wood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3713 Wood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Wood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Wood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Wood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3713 Wood Ave offer parking?
No, 3713 Wood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3713 Wood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Wood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Wood Ave have a pool?
No, 3713 Wood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Wood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3713 Wood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Wood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Wood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 Wood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 Wood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

