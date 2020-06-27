3015 N 83rd St.

Amenities

Home in KC, KS! - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been updated and is very spacious. You walk right into the living room which has large windows, letting in plenty of natural light & an open concept into the kitchen area. The kitchen has updated tile, cabinets and counter tops. There are matching stainless steel appliances, as well as the gas stove and vent. The counter tops are also a stainless steel! The 3 bedrooms and main bathroom are located down the hallway off the living room. There is a good mixture of carpet & hardwoods in these rooms. The basement is large and unfinished. & There is a two car garage. Lawn care will be tenants responsibility, Pets are allowed with fees & this unit is NO SMOKING. VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.



Additional Information:

*Pets welcomed for an additional $250 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional $25/pet added to monthly rent

*No smoking inside the property

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities

*Tenant is responsible for all lawn care

*Washer/dryer hookups provided but no machines



Other Qualifications:

*Must make 3x monthly rent in gross household income

*No eviction within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years of good rental history



