All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3015 N 83rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3015 N 83rd St.
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

3015 N 83rd St.

3015 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Victory Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3015 North 83rd Street, Kansas City, KS 66109
Victory Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home in KC, KS! - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been updated and is very spacious. You walk right into the living room which has large windows, letting in plenty of natural light & an open concept into the kitchen area. The kitchen has updated tile, cabinets and counter tops. There are matching stainless steel appliances, as well as the gas stove and vent. The counter tops are also a stainless steel! The 3 bedrooms and main bathroom are located down the hallway off the living room. There is a good mixture of carpet & hardwoods in these rooms. The basement is large and unfinished. & There is a two car garage. Lawn care will be tenants responsibility, Pets are allowed with fees & this unit is NO SMOKING. VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

Additional Information:
*Pets welcomed for an additional $250 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional $25/pet added to monthly rent
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities
*Tenant is responsible for all lawn care
*Washer/dryer hookups provided but no machines

Other Qualifications:
*Must make 3x monthly rent in gross household income
*No eviction within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years of good rental history

(RLNE5147984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 N 83rd St. have any available units?
3015 N 83rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 N 83rd St. have?
Some of 3015 N 83rd St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 N 83rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
3015 N 83rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 N 83rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 N 83rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 3015 N 83rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 3015 N 83rd St. offers parking.
Does 3015 N 83rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 N 83rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 N 83rd St. have a pool?
No, 3015 N 83rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 3015 N 83rd St. have accessible units?
No, 3015 N 83rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 N 83rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 N 83rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City