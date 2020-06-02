All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:50 AM

3014 21st Ct

3014 South 21st Court · No Longer Available
Location

3014 South 21st Court, Kansas City, KS 66106
Argentine

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This very spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms! An additional room can be used as a second living area or fourth bedroom!

The kitchen is great for food prep, with a second sink at the wet bar area overlooking the living room!

Beautiful enclosed sunroom with charming stone walls provides additional space for entertainment or family time. The fenced yard has a large patio with a stone wall garden area. There's a super storage shed and dog run as well!

Pets are permitted with applicable fees based on size.

Click the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with more questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 21st Ct have any available units?
3014 21st Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 21st Ct have?
Some of 3014 21st Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 21st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3014 21st Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 21st Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 21st Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3014 21st Ct offer parking?
No, 3014 21st Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3014 21st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 21st Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 21st Ct have a pool?
No, 3014 21st Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3014 21st Ct have accessible units?
No, 3014 21st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 21st Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 21st Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

