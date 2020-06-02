3014 21st Ct

Amenities
This very spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms! An additional room can be used as a second living area or fourth bedroom!
The kitchen is great for food prep, with a second sink at the wet bar area overlooking the living room!
Beautiful enclosed sunroom with charming stone walls provides additional space for entertainment or family time. The fenced yard has a large patio with a stone wall garden area. There's a super storage shed and dog run as well!
Pets are permitted with applicable fees based on size.
Click the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with more questions!