2905 North 38th Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

Available now is this split level KCK home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, unfinished basement, central air, a huge fenced back yard, and a one car attached garage. Located just off 635, a short 10 minute drive from downtown KCMO!



Note: we are currently assessing the moisture issue in the basement.



No vouchers



$40 app fee

$850 rent / $800 deposit.



Sign a 2 yr lease and pay $825. $250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.