Kansas City, KS
2905 North 38th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2905 North 38th Street

2905 N 38 St · No Longer Available
Location

2905 N 38 St, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now is this split level KCK home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, unfinished basement, central air, a huge fenced back yard, and a one car attached garage. Located just off 635, a short 10 minute drive from downtown KCMO!

Note: we are currently assessing the moisture issue in the basement.

No vouchers

$40 app fee
$850 rent / $800 deposit.

Sign a 2 yr lease and pay $825. $250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 North 38th Street have any available units?
2905 North 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2905 North 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2905 North 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 North 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 North 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2905 North 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2905 North 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 2905 North 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 North 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 North 38th Street have a pool?
No, 2905 North 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2905 North 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 2905 North 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 North 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 North 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 North 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2905 North 38th Street has units with air conditioning.
