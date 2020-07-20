2813 N 100th St, Kansas City, KS 66109 I-435 West Kansas City
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Welcome home to this brand new 2 story home. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and built in microwave. Large corner walk in pantry and granite countertops with a bar looking into the dining room. Laundry is on the main floor along with a half bath. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs Master bedroom has dual walk in closets and a large soaking tub with a separate shower. Basement is unfinished for storage and walks out into the back yard. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2813 North 100 Street have any available units?
2813 North 100 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.