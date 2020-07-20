2813 North 100 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Welcome home to this brand new 2 story home. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and built in microwave. Large corner walk in pantry and granite countertops with a bar looking into the dining room. Laundry is on the main floor along with a half bath. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs Master bedroom has dual walk in closets and a large soaking tub with a separate shower. Basement is unfinished for storage and walks out into the back yard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.