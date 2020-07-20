All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:53 PM

2813 North 100 Street

2813 N 100th St · No Longer Available
Location

2813 N 100th St, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Welcome home to this brand new 2 story home. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and built in microwave. Large corner walk in pantry and granite countertops with a bar looking into the dining room. Laundry is on the main floor along with a half bath. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs Master bedroom has dual walk in closets and a large soaking tub with a separate shower. Basement is unfinished for storage and walks out into the back yard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 North 100 Street have any available units?
2813 North 100 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 North 100 Street have?
Some of 2813 North 100 Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 North 100 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2813 North 100 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 North 100 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 North 100 Street is pet friendly.
Does 2813 North 100 Street offer parking?
No, 2813 North 100 Street does not offer parking.
Does 2813 North 100 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 North 100 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 North 100 Street have a pool?
No, 2813 North 100 Street does not have a pool.
Does 2813 North 100 Street have accessible units?
No, 2813 North 100 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 North 100 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 North 100 Street has units with dishwashers.
