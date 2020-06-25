All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

2804 LAKE AVE

2804 Lake Avenue
Location

2804 Lake Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

September FREE On This 2 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome Near KU Med - Newly constructed townhome just blocks from KU Med and the Westport area.
This 2 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath unit is only a few years old.
It has 3 separate floors.
The walk in level offers a living room area along with a full bathroom and entry into your 1 car garage.
The 2nd floor is where you will find your formal living room, a half bathroom, and your kitchen which is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.
Both bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are on the 3rd floor.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities. The home is all electric so there is no gas.
It is Google Fiber ready.
Lawn care is provided.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

We are scheduling tours Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2397393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

