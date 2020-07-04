2802 North 100 Street

Amenities

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace that's perfect for the cold winter months. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom. The basement area is finished with a bonus room, bedroom and full bathroom! Off of the dining room's sliding glass door, there is a wooden deck that overlooks a large fenced in yard and the home has a 2 car garage around front with a storm shelter. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.