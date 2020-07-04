All apartments in Kansas City
2802 North 100 Street

2802 North 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2802 North 100th Street, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace that's perfect for the cold winter months. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom. The basement area is finished with a bonus room, bedroom and full bathroom! Off of the dining room's sliding glass door, there is a wooden deck that overlooks a large fenced in yard and the home has a 2 car garage around front with a storm shelter. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 North 100 Street have any available units?
2802 North 100 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 North 100 Street have?
Some of 2802 North 100 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 North 100 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2802 North 100 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 North 100 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 North 100 Street is pet friendly.
Does 2802 North 100 Street offer parking?
Yes, 2802 North 100 Street offers parking.
Does 2802 North 100 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 North 100 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 North 100 Street have a pool?
No, 2802 North 100 Street does not have a pool.
Does 2802 North 100 Street have accessible units?
No, 2802 North 100 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 North 100 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 North 100 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

