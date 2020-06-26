2514 West 43rd Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been renovated, including: a newer roof, updated plumbing, electrical and windows as well as a brand new kitchen and other cosmetic enhancements. The master bedroom is on the main floor and two bedrooms on the second floor. This house is perfect for roommates or a medium-size family. Laundry is also located on the main floor. House has easy access parking in the back, big enough for 2 cars, as well as street or garage parking. Don't forget about the big, fenced back yard!
Pets allowed with deposit and $25 per pet, per month pet rent.