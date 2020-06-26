All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2514 West 43rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2514 West 43rd Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 4:48 PM

2514 West 43rd Avenue

2514 W 43 Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2514 W 43 Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been renovated, including: a newer roof, updated plumbing, electrical and windows as well as a brand new kitchen and other cosmetic enhancements. The master bedroom is on the main floor and two bedrooms on the second floor. This house is perfect for roommates or a medium-size family. Laundry is also located on the main floor. House has easy access parking in the back, big enough for 2 cars, as well as street or garage parking. Don't forget about the big, fenced back yard!
Pets allowed with deposit and $25 per pet, per month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 West 43rd Avenue have any available units?
2514 West 43rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 West 43rd Avenue have?
Some of 2514 West 43rd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 West 43rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2514 West 43rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 West 43rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 West 43rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2514 West 43rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2514 West 43rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2514 West 43rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 West 43rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 West 43rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2514 West 43rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2514 West 43rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2514 West 43rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 West 43rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 West 43rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City