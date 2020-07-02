All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:10 AM

1970 Garfield Avenue

1970 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1970 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN*!! PERFECT STARTER HOME BE IN YOUR NEW HOME BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS!!!
Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent to Own program. Just $1,000 Down and $695.00 mo, you can start on the path to homeownership. Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. This 2-bedroom 1 bath Cozy bungalow offers the perfect opportunity to create your dream home, a partially finished basement, and hardwood floors are throughout. The attached front porch, and deck offer the perfect spot to relax; and the attached garage is available for parking. WE WILL MATCH ANY AMOUNT OVER THE REQUIRED DOWN PAYMENT!!
Contact Somalia Houston at (909) 279 9615 for details, with questions or to set up a showing. PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!!** If this property is not for you, please look at our website for other available home Rent to Own tenant will be responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities. ***Must have a minimum of $2,780/month (4X monthly pmt) in verifiable take-home monthly income to qualify. We include and consider all household income!!
NATIONWIDE COMMUNITY REVITALIZATION LLC
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
1970 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1970 Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 1970 Garfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1970 Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1970 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1970 Garfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 1970 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 1970 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1970 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1970 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

