1806 North 46th Street

Amenities
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off January Rent!!!
Come and check out this adorable home tucked away in a quiet neighborhood right off I-635 and Parallel Parkway.
Featuring 3 good sized bedrooms and 1.5 baths, with large living room and additional family room. There really is enough room for the entire family!
The kitchen has also received a number of nice updates and is loaded with character and charm.
Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties.
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.