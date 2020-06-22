All apartments in Kansas City
1806 North 46th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1806 North 46th Street

1806 N 46 St · No Longer Available
Location

1806 N 46 St, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off January Rent!!!

Come and check out this adorable home tucked away in a quiet neighborhood right off I-635 and Parallel Parkway.

Featuring 3 good sized bedrooms and 1.5 baths, with large living room and additional family room. There really is enough room for the entire family!

The kitchen has also received a number of nice updates and is loaded with character and charm.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties.

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 North 46th Street have any available units?
1806 North 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1806 North 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1806 North 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 North 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 North 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1806 North 46th Street offer parking?
No, 1806 North 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1806 North 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 North 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 North 46th Street have a pool?
No, 1806 North 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1806 North 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 1806 North 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 North 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 North 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 North 46th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 North 46th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
