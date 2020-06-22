1806 North 46th Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off January Rent!!!



Come and check out this adorable home tucked away in a quiet neighborhood right off I-635 and Parallel Parkway.



Featuring 3 good sized bedrooms and 1.5 baths, with large living room and additional family room. There really is enough room for the entire family!



The kitchen has also received a number of nice updates and is loaded with character and charm.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties.



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.