Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1619 N 127th St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

1619 N 127th St

1619 North 127th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1619 North 127th Street, Kansas City, KS 66109
Prairie - Piper-kc-ks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
KANSAS CITY - This very spacious, well-kept home is perfect for a small family or a pair of roommates. It is conveniently located near Legends and I-435. This home has 2 bedrooms upstairs with the living area available to be converted into a third if need be. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms and large, walk-in closets. The laundry room is located on the 2nd level. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful granite countertops. On the main level, you will find a half bath and a cozy patio to enjoy your morning coffee and hopefully some beautiful weather. This 2 story attached home offers a wonderful floor plan and is move-in ready! Lawn care is included!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5319388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 N 127th St have any available units?
1619 N 127th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 N 127th St have?
Some of 1619 N 127th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 N 127th St currently offering any rent specials?
1619 N 127th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 N 127th St pet-friendly?
No, 1619 N 127th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1619 N 127th St offer parking?
No, 1619 N 127th St does not offer parking.
Does 1619 N 127th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 N 127th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 N 127th St have a pool?
No, 1619 N 127th St does not have a pool.
Does 1619 N 127th St have accessible units?
No, 1619 N 127th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 N 127th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 N 127th St does not have units with dishwashers.

