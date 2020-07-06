1619 N 127th St

Amenities

KANSAS CITY - This very spacious, well-kept home is perfect for a small family or a pair of roommates. It is conveniently located near Legends and I-435. This home has 2 bedrooms upstairs with the living area available to be converted into a third if need be. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms and large, walk-in closets. The laundry room is located on the 2nd level. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful granite countertops. On the main level, you will find a half bath and a cozy patio to enjoy your morning coffee and hopefully some beautiful weather. This 2 story attached home offers a wonderful floor plan and is move-in ready! Lawn care is included!



No Pets Allowed



