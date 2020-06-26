1507 North 55 Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lower unit has wood look vinyl in the living room, and carpet throughout the bedrooms. It has kitchen appliances, central air, laundry hook-ups and a small private back deck. Tenant pays all utilities (water, sewar, lights, gas)



No Vouchers



$50 app fee

$515 rent / $500 deposit

$250 pet deposit, per pet (no dogs over 40 lbs when full grown)



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.