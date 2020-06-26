All apartments in Kansas City
1507 North 55 Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 3:59 PM

1507 North 55 Drive

1507 N 55th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1507 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lower unit has wood look vinyl in the living room, and carpet throughout the bedrooms. It has kitchen appliances, central air, laundry hook-ups and a small private back deck. Tenant pays all utilities (water, sewar, lights, gas)

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$515 rent / $500 deposit
$250 pet deposit, per pet (no dogs over 40 lbs when full grown)

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 North 55 Drive have any available units?
1507 North 55 Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 North 55 Drive have?
Some of 1507 North 55 Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 North 55 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1507 North 55 Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 North 55 Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 North 55 Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1507 North 55 Drive offer parking?
No, 1507 North 55 Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1507 North 55 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 North 55 Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 North 55 Drive have a pool?
No, 1507 North 55 Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1507 North 55 Drive have accessible units?
No, 1507 North 55 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 North 55 Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 North 55 Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
