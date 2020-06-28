1431 North 55th Drive, Kansas City, KS 66102 Coronado
Amenities
in unit laundry
google fiber
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
valet service
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Updated appliances. Newly updated. Google Fiber Ready New Carpet. Available immediately. Contact Theresa @ 913-800-9332. Off street parking. Locked coded entry doors. Door valet. That allows guest to enter the building without leaving your apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have any available units?
1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.