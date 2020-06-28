All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A

1431 North 55th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1431 North 55th Drive, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
valet service
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
valet service
Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Updated appliances. Newly updated. Google Fiber Ready
New Carpet. Available immediately. Contact Theresa @ 913-800-9332.
Off street parking. Locked coded entry doors. Door valet. That allows guest to enter the building without leaving your apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have any available units?
1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have?
Some of 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A offers parking.
Does 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have a pool?
No, 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
