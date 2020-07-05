1424 North 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

This home has new carpet and paint throughout, and a decorative fireplace. Appliances and washer and dryer included. Fenced yard/lot, 1 car garage and central air. The basement is partially finished with an additional non conforming bedroom, and a half bath, as well as storage. Absolutely no pets at this property and no vouchers.



$60 app fee

1 year lease - $715

2 year lease - $665



See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.