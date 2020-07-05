All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1424 North 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1424 North 24th Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:57 PM

1424 North 24th Street

1424 North 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1424 North 24th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has new carpet and paint throughout, and a decorative fireplace. Appliances and washer and dryer included. Fenced yard/lot, 1 car garage and central air. The basement is partially finished with an additional non conforming bedroom, and a half bath, as well as storage. Absolutely no pets at this property and no vouchers.

$60 app fee
1 year lease - $715
2 year lease - $665

See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 North 24th Street have any available units?
1424 North 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 North 24th Street have?
Some of 1424 North 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 North 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1424 North 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 North 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1424 North 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1424 North 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1424 North 24th Street offers parking.
Does 1424 North 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 North 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 North 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1424 North 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1424 North 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1424 North 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 North 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 North 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City