Last updated June 5 2019 at 3:56 PM

1307 North 11th Street

1307 N 11 St · No Longer Available
Location

1307 N 11 St, Kansas City, KS 66102
Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This upper apartment in KCK features 1 bedroom, and 2 full baths, a small kitchen with appliances, large living room, central air and off street parking. This unit is not fancy, so if that is what you are looking for, this is not the right place for you. It is however, safe, clean, functional, and affordable. Unit is all electric and you pay lights only! There are 2 entrances to unit and it has an enclosed sun porch off the kitchen. Unit is rented "as is" cosmetically. Small pets only. Must not exceed 30 lbs when full grown. There are no laundry hookups. Lawn care is included.

NO Vouchers

$50 app fee
$400 rent / $ 400 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 North 11th Street have any available units?
1307 North 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 North 11th Street have?
Some of 1307 North 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 North 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1307 North 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 North 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 North 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1307 North 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1307 North 11th Street offers parking.
Does 1307 North 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 North 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 North 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1307 North 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1307 North 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1307 North 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 North 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 North 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
