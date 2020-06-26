1307 North 11th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This upper apartment in KCK features 1 bedroom, and 2 full baths, a small kitchen with appliances, large living room, central air and off street parking. This unit is not fancy, so if that is what you are looking for, this is not the right place for you. It is however, safe, clean, functional, and affordable. Unit is all electric and you pay lights only! There are 2 entrances to unit and it has an enclosed sun porch off the kitchen. Unit is rented "as is" cosmetically. Small pets only. Must not exceed 30 lbs when full grown. There are no laundry hookups. Lawn care is included.



NO Vouchers



$50 app fee

$400 rent / $ 400 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.