1212 N 133rd Ter

*CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL FEBRUARY 25th!



Modern Conveniences & Entertainment, All Within Your Reach at Delaware Ridge. Only a 10 minute drive to the Legends & Kansas Speedway. Located at 134th & State Ave. Easy highway access in all directions!



Our Delaware Ridge duplexes feature gorgeous granite counter tops in the kitchen, a bright dining space and a breakfast bar. With three bedrooms, an open concept main living area and an unfinished basement; there is no lack of space in your new home.



Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with granite countertops and great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement.



Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level.



Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space.



Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit.



Delaware Ridge Community Park includes shelter, playground and historical silo. Elementary school within walking distance.



Just North of Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre (Sandstone).

Directly West of the Legends Shopping Center & the Kansas Speedway.

Casey\'s General Store at the entry of community.



Easy Highway access to 170 & 435 !



Near Shawnee, Leavenworth, Lenexa, Lawrence Topeka and Platte City.



Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal:

http://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy.html



