All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1058 Washington Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1058 Washington Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1058 Washington Boulevard

1058 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1058 Washington Boulevard, Kansas City, KS 66102
Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Everything is new inside in this adorable 1-2 bedroom ground floor apartment, located on Washington Blvd in KCK, with a nice view of Big Eleven Lake just across the street. Main floor unit, central air, covered front and back porch, appliances included. Units are all electric, and you pay lights only. There are no laundry hook-ups on site. Vouchers OK.

$50 app fee
$425 rent / $425 deposit
$250 pet deposit, no pets over 25 lbs when full grown.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

$250 non refundable pet deposit, per pet. Some restrictions apply. Please inquire within.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Washington Boulevard have any available units?
1058 Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1058 Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Washington Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1058 Washington Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1058 Washington Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1058 Washington Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1058 Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 Washington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1058 Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1058 Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1058 Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1058 Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1058 Washington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1058 Washington Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City