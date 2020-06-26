10220 Longwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Piper Schools - Single family home in Piper schools on a quiet Cul-De-Sac! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features hardwoods in entryway, dining room and kitchen. Tile floor in the family room also featuring a fireplace. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with a sitting area, Juliette balcony deck, and walk in closet. 2 addition large bedrooms. Partial finished basement. Large backyard and patio. Available September 1st. Small dogs welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 in rent a month per dog. $1700 deposit and rent is $1700. Sorry we do not accept section 8.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4963072)