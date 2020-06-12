/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
12 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
30 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1228 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
17 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
918 sqft
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
Results within 1 mile of Zionsville
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
10914 Perry Pear Drive
10914 Perry Pear Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Beautiful Townhome on pond For Rent in Weston Pointe! Great location--minutes from I-465, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 28
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
3977 Eldor Flower Drive
3977 Eldor Flower Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
Immaculate condo available Feb 1st 2020 Immaculate 2 BR and loft, 2.5 BA, 2 car attached garage townhome in Weston Pointe Townhomes. Convenient location with access to shopping, restaurants, I-465 & award winning Carmel Clay Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Zionsville
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Augusta-New Augusta
33 Units Available
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$894
1000 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, swimming pool and racquetball court on site. Near College Park Plaza for shopping and dining convenience.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
21 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1099 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
78 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Delaware Trail
14 Units Available
The Jameson
1808 Century Way, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$999
948 sqft
Modern apartments feature a clubhouse, fitness center and a beautiful swimming pool. They also provide a playground and volleyball courts and tennis courts. They offer one and two bedroom apartments. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
27 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Crooked Creek
18 Units Available
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$815
1061 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Augusta-New Augusta
10 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1036 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
9 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$960
1043 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
8 Units Available
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$815
1154 sqft
Only blocks from I-465 and close to Eagle Creek Park, St. Vincent Hospital and downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly units include private balcony or patio and walk-in closets. Great amenities like clubhouse, pool and lighted dog park.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
12 Units Available
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$969
1226 sqft
North Willow is located on the prestigious north side of Indianapolis, Indiana, across the street from St. Vincent's Hospital and surrounded by the cities best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Crooked Creek
19 Units Available
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$919
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The View at 79th Apartments in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Snacks - Guion Creek
1 Unit Available
6050 Macbeth Way
6050 Macbeth Way, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
House For Rent 2 BR 2 BA, Extra Room - Property Id: 284626 House For Rent 2 BR 2 BA, Extra Room SHOWING AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT Requirements: * 2 months security deposit * 6 month lease, automatic renewal * All utilities paid by tenants Newly
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Snacks - Guion Creek
1 Unit Available
5055 West 57th Street
5055 West 57th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1433 sqft
Super clean and roomy two-bedroom, with a loft. Master is on main floor. Home has two and a half baths, a separate laundry room, formal dining, vaulted ceilings with lovely windows.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12913 Tradd Street
12913 Tradd Street, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1205 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR, 2 bath condo in the Village of West Clay. Updated kitchen, SS appliances, granite and new flooring. Large Master suite has sitting room. Great location near shops and restaurants.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12968 Pettigru Street
12968 Petigru St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1715 sqft
Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel .
