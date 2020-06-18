All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9620 East 600 S

9620 E 600 · No Longer Available
Location

9620 E 600, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Newly renovated unit for lease! Located within walking distance to Zionsville Middle School and Zionsville High School. Kitchen and bath have been completely redone with all new appliances too!! New landscaping and freshly painted as well! Washer and dryer included. Includes a storage area as well. Rent is increased if less than a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9620 East 600 S have any available units?
9620 East 600 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 9620 East 600 S have?
Some of 9620 East 600 S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9620 East 600 S currently offering any rent specials?
9620 East 600 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9620 East 600 S pet-friendly?
No, 9620 East 600 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 9620 East 600 S offer parking?
No, 9620 East 600 S does not offer parking.
Does 9620 East 600 S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9620 East 600 S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9620 East 600 S have a pool?
No, 9620 East 600 S does not have a pool.
Does 9620 East 600 S have accessible units?
No, 9620 East 600 S does not have accessible units.
Does 9620 East 600 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9620 East 600 S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9620 East 600 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9620 East 600 S does not have units with air conditioning.
