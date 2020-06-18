9620 East 600 S

Amenities

Newly renovated unit for lease! Located within walking distance to Zionsville Middle School and Zionsville High School. Kitchen and bath have been completely redone with all new appliances too!! New landscaping and freshly painted as well! Washer and dryer included. Includes a storage area as well. Rent is increased if less than a 12 month lease.