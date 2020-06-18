Newly renovated unit for lease! Located within walking distance to Zionsville Middle School and Zionsville High School. Kitchen and bath have been completely redone with all new appliances too!! New landscaping and freshly painted as well! Washer and dryer included. Includes a storage area as well. Rent is increased if less than a 12 month lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9620 East 600 S have any available units?
9620 East 600 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 9620 East 600 S have?
Some of 9620 East 600 S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9620 East 600 S currently offering any rent specials?
9620 East 600 S is not currently offering any rent specials.