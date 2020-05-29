895 West POPLAR Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently renovated home in Zionsville's Village great rental- new kitchen and bath, dark hardwoods through out, attached garage, dog friendly with large fenced yard. Walkable to brick main street, library and parks, Nancy Burton Rail Trail, and 4 star schools. Large corner lot with mature trees- quiet street with great neighbors- doesn't get any better than this for small town living! Owner is local so responds to any issues with home maintenance- no out of state owner to deal with. Renter is present so please allow 24 hours notice for showings.