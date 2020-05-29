All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 895 West POPLAR Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
895 West POPLAR Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

895 West POPLAR Street

895 West Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

895 West Poplar Street, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently renovated home in Zionsville's Village great rental- new kitchen and bath, dark hardwoods through out, attached garage, dog friendly with large fenced yard. Walkable to brick main street, library and parks, Nancy Burton Rail Trail, and 4 star schools. Large corner lot with mature trees- quiet street with great neighbors- doesn't get any better than this for small town living! Owner is local so responds to any issues with home maintenance- no out of state owner to deal with. Renter is present so please allow 24 hours notice for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 West POPLAR Street have any available units?
895 West POPLAR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 895 West POPLAR Street have?
Some of 895 West POPLAR Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 West POPLAR Street currently offering any rent specials?
895 West POPLAR Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 West POPLAR Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 895 West POPLAR Street is pet friendly.
Does 895 West POPLAR Street offer parking?
Yes, 895 West POPLAR Street does offer parking.
Does 895 West POPLAR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 895 West POPLAR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 West POPLAR Street have a pool?
No, 895 West POPLAR Street does not have a pool.
Does 895 West POPLAR Street have accessible units?
No, 895 West POPLAR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 895 West POPLAR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 West POPLAR Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 895 West POPLAR Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 895 West POPLAR Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion