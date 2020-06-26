All apartments in Zionsville
7637 East Stonegate Drive

Location

7637 East Stonegate Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Charming second level flat in the heart of Stonegate. Located right across from community pool, clubhouse, and huge green space.
Only one year old and still sparkling and fresh. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath flat, with both bedrooms having large walk-in closets (approx. 1,800 sq/ft total). Open kitchen w/ stainless appliances and lots of storage. Open floorplan with private terrace deck. All fixtures and finishes are new and modern. All appliances are included (including washer/dryer). Water/sewer/trash paid for by owner. Available mid-July. Minimum 1 year lease. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7637 East Stonegate Drive have any available units?
7637 East Stonegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 7637 East Stonegate Drive have?
Some of 7637 East Stonegate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7637 East Stonegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7637 East Stonegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7637 East Stonegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7637 East Stonegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 7637 East Stonegate Drive offer parking?
No, 7637 East Stonegate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7637 East Stonegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7637 East Stonegate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7637 East Stonegate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7637 East Stonegate Drive has a pool.
Does 7637 East Stonegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 7637 East Stonegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7637 East Stonegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7637 East Stonegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7637 East Stonegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7637 East Stonegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
