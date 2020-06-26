7637 East Stonegate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Charming second level flat in the heart of Stonegate. Located right across from community pool, clubhouse, and huge green space.

Only one year old and still sparkling and fresh. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath flat, with both bedrooms having large walk-in closets (approx. 1,800 sq/ft total). Open kitchen w/ stainless appliances and lots of storage. Open floorplan with private terrace deck. All fixtures and finishes are new and modern. All appliances are included (including washer/dryer). Water/sewer/trash paid for by owner. Available mid-July. Minimum 1 year lease. No pets.