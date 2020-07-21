720 West Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully renovated with new kitchen and bath and beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Amazing windows flooding large spaces with an abundance of natural light. Den/library could double as 3rd bedroom. Lower level provides tons of dry storage or great kids play room. Nearly 1/2 acre yard fully fenced at back, and owner allows dog with approval. Fab side patio covered as extension of living space in warmer weather. One car garage. Half circle drive makes for easy entrance to Oak St. Prime location walkable to Zionsville's brick Main St. shopping and dining, and parks and rail trail, and library, and 4-star Zionsville Schools.