Zionsville, IN
720 West Oak Street
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:33 AM

720 West Oak Street

720 West Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully renovated with new kitchen and bath and beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Amazing windows flooding large spaces with an abundance of natural light. Den/library could double as 3rd bedroom. Lower level provides tons of dry storage or great kids play room. Nearly 1/2 acre yard fully fenced at back, and owner allows dog with approval. Fab side patio covered as extension of living space in warmer weather. One car garage. Half circle drive makes for easy entrance to Oak St. Prime location walkable to Zionsville's brick Main St. shopping and dining, and parks and rail trail, and library, and 4-star Zionsville Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 West Oak Street have any available units?
720 West Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 720 West Oak Street have?
Some of 720 West Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 West Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 West Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 West Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 West Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 720 West Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 720 West Oak Street offers parking.
Does 720 West Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 West Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 West Oak Street have a pool?
No, 720 West Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 West Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 720 West Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 West Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 West Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 West Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 West Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
