Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home! This custom 5BR/6BA home was built on a prestigious lot in Stonegate. Entertain in the spacious kitchen that opens up to the family room and breakfast room. Elegant main level master suite with tiled bathroom. Relax in the sunroom with views of the pond. Convenient location close to downtown Zionsville, Whitestown, and I-65. Award-winning Zionsville Community Schools.