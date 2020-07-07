All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated August 28 2019

6692 Beekman Pl

6692 Beekman Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6692 Beekman Pl, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2af8f47024 ---- Gorgeous four bedroom duplex condo located in Zionsville's highly desirable Stonegate neighborhood. The home features an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. The main level boasts a large living room, half bath, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, island and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms along with 2 full bathrooms and washer and dryer hook-ups. The master suite offers a double vanity sink and walk-in closet. The basement offers a family room for extra living space. The home has a two car attached garage with auto opener, central air, blinds provided throughout the home and a lovely rear patio. Tenant will have access to all amenities available to residents of Stonegate, including a fitness facility featuring a full-size basketball court and gym equipment, a large outdoor pool with separate children's pool and beautifully maintained public green spaces located throughout the neighborhood. The home is a short walk from Stonegate Elementary School, the fitness facility and the pool. **Owner pays HOA Fees** Lawn care included Security Deposit = $2,399 Stove, Fridge, Microwave and Dishwasher included. Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, stormwater, sewer and trash Alarm - there is an alarm at the home. If tenant choose to use the alarm all service and maintenance costs are at tenant's expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. A Step Ahead Management is only leasing this home. Management of the home will be completed by the property owner. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $45 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Duplex Living Room & Family Room Pets Allowed Stove Township Schools W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6692 Beekman Pl have any available units?
6692 Beekman Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 6692 Beekman Pl have?
Some of 6692 Beekman Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6692 Beekman Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6692 Beekman Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6692 Beekman Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6692 Beekman Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6692 Beekman Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6692 Beekman Pl offers parking.
Does 6692 Beekman Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6692 Beekman Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6692 Beekman Pl have a pool?
Yes, 6692 Beekman Pl has a pool.
Does 6692 Beekman Pl have accessible units?
No, 6692 Beekman Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6692 Beekman Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6692 Beekman Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6692 Beekman Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6692 Beekman Pl has units with air conditioning.

