6692 Beekman Pl

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2af8f47024 ---- Gorgeous four bedroom duplex condo located in Zionsville's highly desirable Stonegate neighborhood. The home features an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. The main level boasts a large living room, half bath, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, island and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms along with 2 full bathrooms and washer and dryer hook-ups. The master suite offers a double vanity sink and walk-in closet. The basement offers a family room for extra living space. The home has a two car attached garage with auto opener, central air, blinds provided throughout the home and a lovely rear patio. Tenant will have access to all amenities available to residents of Stonegate, including a fitness facility featuring a full-size basketball court and gym equipment, a large outdoor pool with separate children's pool and beautifully maintained public green spaces located throughout the neighborhood. The home is a short walk from Stonegate Elementary School, the fitness facility and the pool. **Owner pays HOA Fees** Lawn care included Security Deposit = $2,399 Stove, Fridge, Microwave and Dishwasher included. Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, stormwater, sewer and trash Alarm - there is an alarm at the home. If tenant choose to use the alarm all service and maintenance costs are at tenant's expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. A Step Ahead Management is only leasing this home. Management of the home will be completed by the property owner. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $45 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Duplex Living Room & Family Room Pets Allowed Stove Township Schools W/D Hook Ups