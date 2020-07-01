All apartments in Zionsville
664 East Russell Lake Drive
664 East Russell Lake Drive

664 East Russell Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

664 East Russell Lake Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely, updated 3 bed/1.5 bath home is in sought-after Zionsville, just off W. Oak Street and Ford Road, minutes from Downtown Zionsville, I-65 and 865, shops and restaurants. Home features fresh paint throughout, new laminate flooring, cute kitchen and a formal dining room. Large backyard with a great deck and storage barn. Move-in Ready! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 East Russell Lake Drive have any available units?
664 East Russell Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
Is 664 East Russell Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
664 East Russell Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 East Russell Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 664 East Russell Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 664 East Russell Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 664 East Russell Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 664 East Russell Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 East Russell Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 East Russell Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 664 East Russell Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 664 East Russell Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 664 East Russell Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 664 East Russell Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 664 East Russell Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 664 East Russell Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 664 East Russell Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

