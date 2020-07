Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

5 bedroom home in the desirable Royal Run neighborhood. Home features a large fenced in backyard with a two level deck to enjoy cookouts with family & friends. Spacious living room that flows into the large eat in kitchen, formal dining room, living room and two car attached garage. All 5 bedrooms are located upstairs, including the spacious master suite, with dual sinks, garden tub and shower. Neighborhood pool, clubhouse, playground. Major shops close by.