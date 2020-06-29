All apartments in Zionsville
6284 Lancaster Place
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:34 PM

6284 Lancaster Place

6284 Lancaster Place · No Longer Available
Location

6284 Lancaster Place, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this beautiful bedroom 2.5 bath home on a PREMIUM lot in Royal Run. Enjoy the peaceful setting of this Zionsville home. As you enter the home you will feel right at home. From the cozy great room, to the open kitchen your search for a home will end right here. If that isn't enough the home also offers a formal dining room and a formal living room. Upstairs you will feel comfortable in your master, and have space in the master bath which includes a double sink. With 4 bedrooms, a park-like setting, and easy access to I-65, there isn't much more that you need!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6284 Lancaster Place have any available units?
6284 Lancaster Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
Is 6284 Lancaster Place currently offering any rent specials?
6284 Lancaster Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6284 Lancaster Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6284 Lancaster Place is pet friendly.
Does 6284 Lancaster Place offer parking?
No, 6284 Lancaster Place does not offer parking.
Does 6284 Lancaster Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6284 Lancaster Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6284 Lancaster Place have a pool?
No, 6284 Lancaster Place does not have a pool.
Does 6284 Lancaster Place have accessible units?
No, 6284 Lancaster Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6284 Lancaster Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6284 Lancaster Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6284 Lancaster Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6284 Lancaster Place does not have units with air conditioning.

