Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:42 PM

6252 Farlin Drive

6252 Farlin Dr · (317) 446-0457
Location

6252 Farlin Dr, Zionsville, IN 46075

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3559 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently constructed by Westport Homes! Great home for lease! Welcome to the Denali at Westwood Landing. This home is an entertainer’s dream with a large gourmet kitchen that features a huge center island, upgraded appliances, staggered cabinets with crown molding, butler’s pantry and walk in pantry. Large great room is adjacent to breakfast nook and kitchen. Four bedrooms upstairs plus a loft offers so much space and the options are endless for your loft area. Master is amazing with double sinks, private commode area, large shower, garden tub and walk in closet. The 2 story foyer with wrought iron spindles will blow you away! Make sure to schedule time to come see this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6252 Farlin Drive have any available units?
6252 Farlin Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6252 Farlin Drive have?
Some of 6252 Farlin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6252 Farlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6252 Farlin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6252 Farlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6252 Farlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 6252 Farlin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6252 Farlin Drive does offer parking.
Does 6252 Farlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6252 Farlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6252 Farlin Drive have a pool?
No, 6252 Farlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6252 Farlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 6252 Farlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6252 Farlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6252 Farlin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6252 Farlin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6252 Farlin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
