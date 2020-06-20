6252 Farlin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently constructed by Westport Homes! Great home for lease! Welcome to the Denali at Westwood Landing. This home is an entertainer’s dream with a large gourmet kitchen that features a huge center island, upgraded appliances, staggered cabinets with crown molding, butler’s pantry and walk in pantry. Large great room is adjacent to breakfast nook and kitchen. Four bedrooms upstairs plus a loft offers so much space and the options are endless for your loft area. Master is amazing with double sinks, private commode area, large shower, garden tub and walk in closet. The 2 story foyer with wrought iron spindles will blow you away! Make sure to schedule time to come see this beauty!