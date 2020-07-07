573 Meadow Ln

Amenities

Single family house with located in between beach and lake. It has back yard and plenty of parking. Close to shopping and expressway about 20 Lins to downtown Chicago. The south shore train is about 1.5 miles. New roof windows and siding with hardwood floors. Has tankless hot water heater which means you are never out of hot water. House has 10 rooms total and a unfinished basement. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets or smoking on the property any where it will break the lease. Requirements minimum 600 credit score report supplied by you employment and bank account records background check required