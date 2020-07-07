All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

573 Meadow Ln

573 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

573 Meadow Lane, Zionsville, IN 46077
Northern Meadows

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Single family house with located in between beach and lake. It has back yard and plenty of parking. Close to shopping and expressway about 20 Lins to downtown Chicago. The south shore train is about 1.5 miles. New roof windows and siding with hardwood floors. Has tankless hot water heater which means you are never out of hot water. House has 10 rooms total and a unfinished basement. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets or smoking on the property any where it will break the lease. Requirements minimum 600 credit score report supplied by you employment and bank account records background check required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 Meadow Ln have any available units?
573 Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
Is 573 Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
573 Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 573 Meadow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 573 Meadow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 573 Meadow Ln offers parking.
Does 573 Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 Meadow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 573 Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 573 Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 573 Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 573 Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 Meadow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 573 Meadow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 Meadow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

