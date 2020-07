Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in one of the best locations in the village of Zionsville. You are going to love it here: walk to downtown, schools, trails, the library, and more! The interior has had a kitchen remodel, fresh paint throughout, and professionally cleaned carpets. The exterior has been lovingly maintained and includes a wonderful backyard space with a deck and privacy fence.