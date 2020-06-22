4024 Eldor Flower Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Outstanding Carmel 2-3BR/2.5BA townhouse with open floor plan, raised ceilings & many more chic upgrades. Main level has great room with fireplace & sleek new flooring and leads to dining area which overlooks the back patio with lovely green space. Open kitchen features breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Laundry room leads to the 2 car attached garage. New carpet can be found throughout & upstairs features a master suite with vaulted ceilings, private bathroom & large walk-in closet along with 2nd bedroom & spacious loft which could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. Outstanding location near shopping, dining, highway access, great schools, & more! Don't miss out on this fantastic rental opportunity!