All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 4024 Eldor Flower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
4024 Eldor Flower Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4024 Eldor Flower Drive

4024 Eldor Flower Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4024 Eldor Flower Dr, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Outstanding Carmel 2-3BR/2.5BA townhouse with open floor plan, raised ceilings & many more chic upgrades. Main level has great room with fireplace & sleek new flooring and leads to dining area which overlooks the back patio with lovely green space. Open kitchen features breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Laundry room leads to the 2 car attached garage. New carpet can be found throughout & upstairs features a master suite with vaulted ceilings, private bathroom & large walk-in closet along with 2nd bedroom & spacious loft which could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. Outstanding location near shopping, dining, highway access, great schools, & more! Don't miss out on this fantastic rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Eldor Flower Drive have any available units?
4024 Eldor Flower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 4024 Eldor Flower Drive have?
Some of 4024 Eldor Flower Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Eldor Flower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Eldor Flower Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Eldor Flower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Eldor Flower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 4024 Eldor Flower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4024 Eldor Flower Drive does offer parking.
Does 4024 Eldor Flower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4024 Eldor Flower Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Eldor Flower Drive have a pool?
No, 4024 Eldor Flower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Eldor Flower Drive have accessible units?
No, 4024 Eldor Flower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Eldor Flower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Eldor Flower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4024 Eldor Flower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4024 Eldor Flower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion