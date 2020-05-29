All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:54 PM

3974 Eldor Flower Drive

3974 Eldor Flower Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3974 Eldor Flower Dr, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous condo that has been meticulously maintained in a great location. Design highlights include granite counter tops, 48" cabinets, tile backsplash, breakfast bar w/ custom stools in kitchen; laminate hardwood flooring throughout lower level; custom lighting and gas fireplace in gathering room; 2 bedrooms plus a large loft or make it a 3 bedroom easily + 2.5 baths; nice back patio; 2 car garage.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3974 Eldor Flower Drive have any available units?
3974 Eldor Flower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 3974 Eldor Flower Drive have?
Some of 3974 Eldor Flower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3974 Eldor Flower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3974 Eldor Flower Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3974 Eldor Flower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3974 Eldor Flower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 3974 Eldor Flower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3974 Eldor Flower Drive does offer parking.
Does 3974 Eldor Flower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3974 Eldor Flower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3974 Eldor Flower Drive have a pool?
No, 3974 Eldor Flower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3974 Eldor Flower Drive have accessible units?
No, 3974 Eldor Flower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3974 Eldor Flower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3974 Eldor Flower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3974 Eldor Flower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3974 Eldor Flower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
