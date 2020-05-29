3974 Eldor Flower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous condo that has been meticulously maintained in a great location. Design highlights include granite counter tops, 48" cabinets, tile backsplash, breakfast bar w/ custom stools in kitchen; laminate hardwood flooring throughout lower level; custom lighting and gas fireplace in gathering room; 2 bedrooms plus a large loft or make it a 3 bedroom easily + 2.5 baths; nice back patio; 2 car garage.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.