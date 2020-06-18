3511 North Willow Road

Amenities

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This all-brick home boasts over 4,000 sq ft & is located in Zionsville, off 146th & Little Eagle Creek, minutes to Turkeyfoot Nature Park, Crooked Creek Golf Course and more! This hidden gem has lots of great amenities, including a large great room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace, a formal dining room with lovely hardwood floors and a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances, center island and wine cooler. Great main level master suite, featuring a large bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower, jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Huge basement with workout area, bonus room, bedroom and a bath great for guests. You'll love the large patio and huge, wooded lot. Pets Negotiable! *$500 Off First Months Rent* Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



