35 Graystone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Location, location, location. Wow!!!!

Check out this amazing rental in the heart of Zionsville it offers 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 3 season room, finished basement newer appliances plus many updates, amazing outdoor living space with deck, fire pit, storage shed... less than a half a mile to Pleasant View elementary, Zville Middle school and Zville High school. Just a short walk to the Rail Trail, close to downtown zville shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Easy access to interstate 65 and 20 minutes to downtown Indianapolis.

You must see this rental to truly enjoy all it has to offer. Includes washer, dryer and riding mower.