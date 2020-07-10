320 Fitch Place

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home just off the bricks of Main Street Zionsville! Walk to all the local businesses, parks, and restaurants and enjoy everything this town has to offer. This home offers the charm of an older home with all the modern feels. Kitchen, Family Room, and Breakfast room are all open to each other. Fall in love with the completely new kitchen - white cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors in all of the bedrooms and family room. Outside there's a nice deck in the backyard (privacy fence row being installed). Basement offers plenty of space for storage along with washer/dryer hook ups. Pets upon approval.