Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

320 Fitch Place

320 Fitch Place · No Longer Available
Location

320 Fitch Place, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled home just off the bricks of Main Street Zionsville! Walk to all the local businesses, parks, and restaurants and enjoy everything this town has to offer. This home offers the charm of an older home with all the modern feels. Kitchen, Family Room, and Breakfast room are all open to each other. Fall in love with the completely new kitchen - white cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors in all of the bedrooms and family room. Outside there's a nice deck in the backyard (privacy fence row being installed). Basement offers plenty of space for storage along with washer/dryer hook ups. Pets upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Fitch Place have any available units?
320 Fitch Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 320 Fitch Place have?
Some of 320 Fitch Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Fitch Place currently offering any rent specials?
320 Fitch Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Fitch Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Fitch Place is pet friendly.
Does 320 Fitch Place offer parking?
No, 320 Fitch Place does not offer parking.
Does 320 Fitch Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Fitch Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Fitch Place have a pool?
No, 320 Fitch Place does not have a pool.
Does 320 Fitch Place have accessible units?
No, 320 Fitch Place does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Fitch Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Fitch Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Fitch Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Fitch Place does not have units with air conditioning.

