1620 Walden Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1620 Walden Court

1620 Waldon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Waldon Court, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental opportunity in Zionsville! Fully renovated ranch in the established Irongate community offers eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open to formal Dining Room. Spacious living area with gas fireplace, laminate floors throughout, new windows, lighting, and remodeled bathrooms with tile floors and upgraded cabinetry. Newer HVAC, water heater, roof, exterior interior paint. Oversized lot has a huge yard with patio area for outdoor entertainment. Close to shopping, schools, village, parks and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Walden Court have any available units?
1620 Walden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 1620 Walden Court have?
Some of 1620 Walden Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Walden Court currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Walden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Walden Court pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Walden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 1620 Walden Court offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Walden Court offers parking.
Does 1620 Walden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Walden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Walden Court have a pool?
No, 1620 Walden Court does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Walden Court have accessible units?
No, 1620 Walden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Walden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Walden Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Walden Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1620 Walden Court has units with air conditioning.

