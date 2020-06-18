12121 1/2 North Michigan Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Best rental bargain in Zionsville! Two large bedrooms, huge living room, eat in kitchen, washer/dryer- owner pays water and sewer- gas & electric together average about $125/month combined. Apartment is on upper floor over Earl Russell Heating and Cooling, so essentially no neighbors after work hours week days, and all weekends. Nicely up-dated a few years ago. Two different stair ways up, one covered for inclement weather- nice balcony on other. Tons of parking! 5 minute drive into Zionsville Village shopping and dining and 5 star Zionsville schools.