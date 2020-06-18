All apartments in Zionsville
12121 1/2 North Michigan Road
12121 1/2 North Michigan Road

12121 1/2 N Michigan Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12121 1/2 N Michigan Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunter Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Best rental bargain in Zionsville! Two large bedrooms, huge living room, eat in kitchen, washer/dryer- owner pays water and sewer- gas & electric together average about $125/month combined. Apartment is on upper floor over Earl Russell Heating and Cooling, so essentially no neighbors after work hours week days, and all weekends. Nicely up-dated a few years ago. Two different stair ways up, one covered for inclement weather- nice balcony on other. Tons of parking! 5 minute drive into Zionsville Village shopping and dining and 5 star Zionsville schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

