10917 Lemongrass Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate Townhome available for Rent Starting August 5th 2019!! at great location in Carmel. Home features 2 Bedrooms with 21/2 bath with big loft upstairs and 2 car attached garage with water views. Main level features Hardwood floors throughout with family room and dinning room combo. Kitchen features SS appliances and lots of storage. Upstairs features huge master bedroom with walk in closet . Second bedroom with 2nd full bath. Separate loft can be used as office or play room. Washer dryer included.

Great location near to shopping dining and highway access and carmel clay schools.