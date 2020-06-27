Immaculate Townhome available for Rent Starting August 5th 2019!! at great location in Carmel. Home features 2 Bedrooms with 21/2 bath with big loft upstairs and 2 car attached garage with water views. Main level features Hardwood floors throughout with family room and dinning room combo. Kitchen features SS appliances and lots of storage. Upstairs features huge master bedroom with walk in closet . Second bedroom with 2nd full bath. Separate loft can be used as office or play room. Washer dryer included. Great location near to shopping dining and highway access and carmel clay schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10917 Lemongrass Drive have any available units?
What amenities does 10917 Lemongrass Drive have?
Some of 10917 Lemongrass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10917 Lemongrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10917 Lemongrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.