2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan. Walk into the large living room continuing through the kitchen featuring all appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Both bedrooms on the upper level along with full bath. Laundry hookups available, AC, and one car attached garage. Sewer and Trash included in rent. Don't miss out out on this one! Schedule your showing today! Located at the corner of Portage Ave and Hamstrom Road.



