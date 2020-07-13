/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Portage, IN
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
2466 Odell St
2466 Odell Street, Portage, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2240 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with full finished basement. Large garage and fenced back yard. This spacious ranch with basement is situated in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
5831 Creekview, Unit 1
5831 Creekview Ct W, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Completely remodeled, open concept Main Level 2 bed 1 bath unit. Kitchen includes appliances and granite counters. Coin Laundry in building Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease.
Results within 5 miles of Portage
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
615 Oxford Rd.
615 Oxford Road, Porter County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home with enclosed three-seasons room. Attached garage and fenced yard. Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Portage
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
2 Bedrooms
$981
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
1 Unit Available
Hills Of Aberdeen
247 Marcliffe Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hills of Aberdeen Apartment community is nestled within the golf course of the prestigious Aberdeen development, providing as close to a private home as apartment living can offer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
1024 w 35th place
1024 West 35th Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1600 sqft
single family - Property Id: 195642 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195642 Property Id 195642 (RLNE5877673)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 W 63rd Ave
1017 West 63rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
844 sqft
1017 W 63rd Ave Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Home for Rent in Merrillville - This is a great house with two nice sized bedrooms, a large living room and dining room. Full unfinished basement add an additional 844 sq feet. New roof 2014.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4200 Van Buren St
4200 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$900
4200 Van Buren St Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater,
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Gary
837 Buchanan St
837 Buchanan Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
837 Buchanan St Available 07/13/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2908 Central Drive
2908 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2908 Central Drive Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt as a brand new home! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ambridge Mann
301 Hayes St
301 Hayes Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
301 Hayes St Available 08/04/20 Recently Remodeled Great Brick Home in a Great Neighborhood - Beautiful clean home with new updates throughout! This home was just rebuilt and remodeled 2 years ago.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
3325 Connecticut Street
3325 Connecticut Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
3325 Connecticut Street Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME, ALL NEW INSIDE AND OUT! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt less then 2 years ago. .
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
200 E 50th Ave
200 East 50th Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1224 sqft
200 E 50th Ave Available 08/04/20 SPECTACULAR OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU! - Coming Soon! A great 3 bedroom brick home with a basement. Lots of space for entertaining friends and family inside and out.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2342 Wisconsin
2342 Wisconsin Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
BRAND NEWLY REMODELED HOME IS READY FOR YOU! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
1 of 13
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
3344 windy hill Road
3344 Windy Hill Road, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2412 sqft
Come Check Out This Large Home For Rent~ 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in LOFS ~ Move-In Ready~ Open Concept Kitchen ~ Large Lower Level Family Room w/Gas Fireplace ~ All Appliances Remain~ Pets Allowed w/Deposit~ A Nice Place to Live w/Many Amenities ~
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2754 Central Drive
2754 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2754 Central Drive Available 08/03/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY GUTTED ABD REBUILT A YEAR AGO! Everything has been redone and in newer condition.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Gary
840 Lincoln St
840 Lincoln Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
840 Lincoln St Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY AUGUST 1ST! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater,
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Valparaiso Street Apt. #2
607 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
Recently Updated 2 Bedroom Main Floor Apartment - Recently updated 2 bedroom main floor apartment comes with large kitchen including appliances and tenant pays electricity only, all other utilities included. No on-site laundry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILCalumet City, ILMerrillville, IN
Michigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL